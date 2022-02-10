10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: January 29th & 30th

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Prepare to be taken on a cultural journey at the 5th Annual African American Arts & History Showcase in Killeen. Celebrate the unique flavors within the broad spectrum of African American Arts & History plus learn more through educational mini-seminars, performances, storytelling, genealogy class, art & crafts and more. Saturday will be packed full of connections, business to business networking and endless possibilities at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

ATG is a convention with more than just comics, video games, board/card games, cosplay and anime – it also features live music, tournaments, laser tag, movies, obstacle courses, carnival games, and much more all happening this weekend at the Waco Convention Center. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. By the way, ATG means ALL TIME GREATEST and rule #1 of the event is to have fun.

The City of Woodway is hosting a grand opening for Woof-Way Dog Park this Saturday. Meet at Whitehall park in Woodway from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to enjoy some coffee from Chaney Bros, and samples from Audrey’s Pawstries!

With a hear ye, hear ye, and a yo-ho-ho! Its the 6th Annual Mommy/Daddy & Me Tea: Princess & Pirate Tea Party! Children and adults learn manners and etiquette in a most fun way with three flights of tea servings, savories, & sweet treats! Enjoy princess and pirate activities including a treasure hunt, jewel dig, walking the plank, and more! Tickets are $10 per child & per adult (children must be accompanied by an adult). VIP tables: $100 includes seating for 8 guests and collector teacups for children to take home and gift cards for adults! This is the community service project of Jasmine Clowney benefitting Operation Stand Down Central Texas to meet the needs of homeless veterans.

Don’t miss the action-packed exciting 34th Annual Bell County PRCA Rodeo this weekend. The rodeo will feature both PRCA and WPRA World Champions and the crowd pleaser Mutton Bustin on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. r. This year’s rodeo will be held in conjunction with the Bell County Youth Fair and all of the net proceeds from the Rodeo go to the youth fair board for distribution to the youth of Bell County.

This is your chance to see the double Grammy Award and four time CMA Award winning Travis Tritt Live in concert on the historic Waco Hippodrome stage! This Saturday, An Evening with Travis Tritt, gets started at 7 p.m. at the Hippodrome in Waco. Tickets are on sale ast wacohippodrometheatre.com

Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation puts on their annual Fishing in the Park event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the City Park Duck Pond (1206 W Ave B). This is a FREE community event for all ages. Participants should bring their own fishing gear. Bait will be provided however participants may bring their own as they wish. All Texas Parks and Wildlife regulations will apply during this event, to include participants 18+ years of age having a fishing license and a 5 trout limit per person.

Are you brrrrrrave enough to take the polar plunge? Special Olympics Texas hosts the Polar Plunge this Saturday morning at Hawaiian Falls in Waco. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the jump takes place at 10 a.m. All money raised for Polar Plunge will go toward providing year-round sports training and competition, health and inclusion programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities in our community.

A lively stage adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 Disney film, The Lion King Jr, takes place the Central Texas Theatre in Killeen this weekend. With shows both Saturday and Sunday, this is the story of a young lion prince living in the flourishing African Pride Lands. Born into the royal family, precocious cub Simba spends his days exploring the sprawling savanna grasslands and idolizing his kingly father, Mufasa, while youthfully shirking the responsibility his position in life requires. When an unthinkable tragedy, orchestrated by Simba’s wicked uncle, Scar, takes his father’s life, Simba flees the Pride Lands, leaving his loss and the life he knew behind. Eventually companioned by two hilarious and unlikely friends, Simba starts anew. But when weight of responsibility and a desperate plea from the now ravaged Pride Lands come to find the adult prince, Simba must take on a formidable enemy, and fulfill his destiny to be king. A vibrant and exciting tale from the great creatives at Disney, The Lion King JR is a story of love and redemption that nobody should miss.

World Wetlands Day takes place this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Mayborn Museum Complex in Waco. Hear from wetland scientist Dr. Robert Doyle, whose research focuses on restoration of aquatic ecosystems and nitrogen and carbon cycling in reservoir systems. All Ages. In collaboration with Baylor University’s Center for Reservoir and Aquatic Systems Research (CRASR). Included in the price of admission to the museum. Baylor University students and museum members receive free admission.

