18-year-old arrested for using underage kids as drug runners

An 18-year-old is accused of using four or five underage kids, as young as 13 years old, as drug runners for his alleged operation in Utah. (Source: KTSU, CNN)
By KSTU Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAYTON, Utah (KTSU) - An 18-year-old is accused of using several underage kids, as young as 13 years old, as drug runners in Utah.

“A little nerve wracking,” Brittany Hess said. She has a son who attends school in Layton.

After hearing about the arrest of 18-year-old Preston Kilpatrick, who police say was allegedly using underage kids to sell drugs for his operation, she said it doesn’t sit too well with her.

“That’s my kids’ school area, you know,” she said. “It is crazy that our kids are being exposed to these things younger.”

Layton police said this all started after a 15-year-old boy reported being assaulted by Kilpatrick and other people who were with him at a park.

“During that assault, he actually took a handgun out and put it to the victim’s head,” said Lt. Travis Lyman with the Layton Police Department.

Lyman said that incident took place Jan. 14.

Over the course of the next few weeks, he said they began monitoring the activity of social media accounts for Kilpatrick and those involved with him.

It is during that time, Lyman said, they learned he was using about four or five minors, as young as 13 years old, to sell drugs for him.

“They were pretty active selling both marijuana products, vape cartridges, things like that, also mushrooms and there was also some discussion about selling acid,” Lyman said. “He had actually named this small group that were doing this for him, I don’t know if it was an Instagram name, but he called them ‘P-dawg’s Little Drug Runners.’”

Kilpatrick was arrested and booked into the Davis County Jail on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were also arrested and booked into juvenile detention.

Parents, like Hess, are hopeful something can be done so this doesn’t happen again.

“I don’t know that the school necessarily can control any of that, I don’t know how they would monitor that where it is social media, their personal platforms, but as a parent, I would hope that people would take interest in their kids and check their social media,” Hess said.

Police said Kilpatrick faces a series of charges, including drug distribution and aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2022 KTSU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

