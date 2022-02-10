2 Dallas police officers charged with assault for actions during George Floyd protests

DALLAS (AP) — Two Dallas police officers are being charged with injuring demonstrators with less-lethal ammunition during the 2020 protests following George Floyd’s death, prosecutors said.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot announced Wednesday the charges against Sr. Cpl. Ryan Mabry and former Sr. Cpl. Melvin Williams.

Police say Williams was fired Jan. 25 for violating the department’s use of force policy in a separate incident and Mabry is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Mabry is being charged with three counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and official oppression related to the protests while Williams faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of official oppression.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Williams also faces an official oppression charge related to the July incident for which he was fired. He was seen on video punching a man.

Mabry’s attorney, Toby Shook, told The Dallas Morning News he believes evidence will show the demonstrators weren’t complying with police orders and Mabry followed correct procedures after being told to disperse the crowd.

Williams’ attorney, Robert Rogers, told the newspaper that his client and other SWAT members were only called into action once the protests “had turned into violent riots.”

