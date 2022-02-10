Advertisement

Baylor men’s and women’s basketball teams defeat Kansas State

Baylor MBB
Baylor MBB(Baylor MBB)
By Darby Brown
Feb. 10, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting as No. 10 Baylor beat Kansas State 75-60. James Akinjo added 15 points for the balanced Bears, and Adam Flagler had 10.

They won their seventh straight over Kansas State and reached 20 wins for the 13th time in the last 15 years. Both teams were missing key contributors. LJ Cryer, who leads the Bears in scoring at 13.9 points per game, missed his fourth straight game with a foot injury.

Selton Miguel sat out his fourth in a row for the Wildcats with an ankle injury. Kansas State relied almost completely on two players for offense.

Nijel Pack scored 31 points, while Mark Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds.

