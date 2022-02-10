Bell County deputies participate in driver training with a focus on concentration

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County deputies are participating in a driver’s safety refresher course provided by the Texas Association of Counties.

Data from the Texas Department of Transportation reveals there is a crash on Texas roadways nearly every two minutes. Not only is that an issue for the average driver, but more-so for law enforcement because they are on the road so much.

“This type of training facilitates giving them a better viewpoint, or maybe a different viewpoint, of their driving skills,” said Lt. Bobby McClinton with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

The training comes with a classroom portion, then moves to a virtual driving portion.

The virtual portion helps to get deputies more aware of their surroundings, especially with so many distractions on the roadways.

“You have cell phones that are ringing, you have a computer in your car that’s constantly making noise at you... the vehicle noises itself,” said McClinton.

It not only helps with everyday driving scenarios, but also for those that are more intense like pursuits.

“But more than that, we do it also for public safety, holding tax dollars down, and then of course the safety of the officers in the county,” said Don Courtney, the driving simulator consultant with TAC.

The driver trainings also take place throughout the state for all kinds of departments. In Belton, it will take place through the end of the week.

“So we try to train, and train, and train, so that critical thinking aspect comes out and their able to make decisions a lot faster than the normal person would,” said McClinton.

