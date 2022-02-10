Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - The Hilltop Baptist Church parking lot provided a space for Alto community members to mourn and share stories of joy as they remembered the life of Devonte Mumphrey.

Mumphrey was playing in a home basketball game Tuesday night when he collapsed. He did not survive.

Extra counselors were on campus Wednesday as students returned less than 12 hours after the tragic game.

“He was just an all around kid that was liked by his peers,” Alto High School principal Shanequa Redd-Dorsey said. “He was a leader and had a bright future. We are going to miss him.”

Mumphrey was a multi-sport athlete. He was district newcomer of the year this past season for the football team. He also ran track but his real love was basketball. Mumphrey’s teammate and cousin Elijah Lacy said he had big dreams of playing in the NBA.

“He loved basketball,” Lacy said. “He was competitive with every sport he played.”

Freshman Timothy Bond looked up to Mumphrey and said he was an all around good person on and off the court.

“On and off the court it was something,” Bond said. “I had never seen anything like it. I looked up to him. He was different.”

This is not the first time the community has come together in tragedy. In 2015 Cam’ron Matthews died a day after collapsing on the sideline of a Friday night football game. In 2019, the school had to rebuild after taking on significant damage from two tornadoes that hit the town.

“When Cam’ron passed away that was devastating and we rallied around the family,” Alto Athletic Booster Club President Jason Duplichain said. “Then we were struck with the tornadoes and our school was destroyed. We just came together again as a community. That is what we do at Alto. When this tragedy struck us on Tuesday we thought, ‘Oh no. Not again.’ But you know what we are going to be okay.”

Alto ISD made the tough decision of canceling the final two games of the season.

