Advertisement

Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game

Candlelight vigil held Wednesday for Alto student who died during basketball game
By KTRE Digital Media Staff and Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - The Hilltop Baptist Church parking lot provided a space for Alto community members to mourn and share stories of joy as they remembered the life of Devonte Mumphrey.

Mumphrey was playing in a home basketball game Tuesday night when he collapsed. He did not survive.

Extra counselors were on campus Wednesday as students returned less than 12 hours after the tragic game.

“He was just an all around kid that was liked by his peers,” Alto High School principal Shanequa Redd-Dorsey said. “He was a leader and had a bright future. We are going to miss him.”

Mumphrey was a multi-sport athlete. He was district newcomer of the year this past season for the football team. He also ran track but his real love was basketball. Mumphrey’s teammate and cousin Elijah Lacy said he had big dreams of playing in the NBA.

“He loved basketball,” Lacy said. “He was competitive with every sport he played.”

Freshman Timothy Bond looked up to Mumphrey and said he was an all around good person on and off the court.

“On and off the court it was something,” Bond said. “I had never seen anything like it. I looked up to him. He was different.”

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.

This is not the first time the community has come together in tragedy. In 2015 Cam’ron Matthews died a day after collapsing on the sideline of a Friday night football game. In 2019, the school had to rebuild after taking on significant damage from two tornadoes that hit the town.

“When Cam’ron passed away that was devastating and we rallied around the family,” Alto Athletic Booster Club President Jason Duplichain said. “Then we were struck with the tornadoes and our school was destroyed. We just came together again as a community. That is what we do at Alto. When this tragedy struck us on Tuesday we thought, ‘Oh no. Not again.’ But you know what we are going to be okay.”

Alto ISD made the tough decision of canceling the final two games of the season.

RELATED:

+ Alto student dies during home basketball game

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22
Sheriff: Man pulls up to vehicle on Central Texas highway, opens fire
Some of the gang members arrested during the sweep were members of the Long Branch, Confederate...
‘Operation Washout 2.0’ results in 250 arrests in Central Texas
Conner Landers (credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Office)
Texas boy survives vicious dog mauling after neighbor chases animal down the street
Morales was set to go on trial for her allegedly role in the 2018 shooting and machete killing...
Wanted in Texas: Woman charged in MS-13 machete killing cut off GPS ankle monitor
Police officers arrested Vintreil Anderson, 22, following an overnight shooting.
Waco Police: Shooting suspect in custody after brief standoff

Latest News

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Megan Martinez has not been seen or heard from since...
Woman reported missing in Madison County
Residents from Killeen gathered at city hall Wednesday night to share their thoughts on where...
Killeen: Community holds town hall to survey where federal funding should go
A deputy with the Bell County Sheriff's Office completes a virtual driver training as part of a...
Bell County deputies participate in driver training with a focus on concentration
driver training in Bell County
Drivers in Bell County learn how not to get distracted on the road