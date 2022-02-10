Advertisement

CDC’s new cruise guidelines includes vaccination tier rating

Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification...
Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification system.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines for the cruise industry.

In the CDC’s updated program, cruise ships can operate under one of three tiers:

  • “vaccination standard of excellence,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and boosted,
  • “highly vaccinated,” which means at least 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and
  • “not highly vaccinated,” which means fewer than 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 quarantine and isolation rules vary depending on the ship’s vaccination status. COVID-19 tests are still required.

The CDC will give cruise lines until Feb. 18 to opt in and share vaccination status of each ship.

The agency plans to reevaluate its guidance by March 18 and update “as needed.”

In response, Cruise Lines International Association called the CDC’s latest cruise guidelines “out of step” and “unnecessary.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the gang members arrested during the sweep were members of the Long Branch, Confederate...
‘Operation Washout 2.0’ results in 250 arrests in Central Texas
Morales was set to go on trial for her allegedly role in the 2018 shooting and machete killing...
Wanted in Texas: Woman charged in MS-13 machete killing cut off GPS ankle monitor
Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22
Sheriff: Man pulls up to vehicle on Central Texas highway, opens fire
Hole drilled into gas tank
Central Texas man warns others after hole is drilled into vehicle’s gas tank
Abel Acosta, 14, a triple-murder suspect in Texas, is considered armed and dangerous.
Armed and Dangerous: Reward increased for Texas triple murder suspect on the lam

Latest News

The fastest year-over-year inflation in 40 years has wiped out the benefit of rising paychecks...
US inflation soared 7.5% over past year, biggest rise since 1982
FILE - Snoop Dogg poses at the premiere of "The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2," on June 7,...
Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner
The legislature passed House Bill 1925 last year, which amounts to a statewide ban on homeless...
Unhoused Texans weather another winter storm with little aid
Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The...
Prince Charles isolating after testing positive for COVID-19