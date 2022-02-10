Fantastic Friday with a temperature nose-dive to follow

We will be nowhere near as cold tonight thanks to the return of southerly winds. Friday’s morning temperatures will remain above freezing, in the 40s. Gorgeous weather for Friday, ahead of our next cold front, with highs warming into the mid and upper 70s. Tomorrow is warm, sunny, and a little windy too. Winds are out of the southwest ahead of our next cold front. With the air so dry and those winds picking up tomorrow, there will be the potential for some elevated fire danger for Friday. Keep in mind we have several burn bans throughout Central Texas. Our weekend cold front will swing in overnight Friday/Saturday morning.

Saturday brings a sharp temperature drop with highs only in the mid 50s. Forecast calls for a 20% chance for showers Saturday -- but do not let that hinder any weekend plans. Highest chances are south and east, but a majority stay dry. Plus those that see rain won’t see it all day and it won’t amount to much. Much of Central Texas will see a freeze on Sunday morning. Sunday will be a little nicer with dry weather once again and temperatures rebounding into the mid 60s.

An early look ahead to next week shows a pleasant Valentine’s Day forecast before things turn a bit more active around midweek. We stay warm and breezy leading up to a Thursday cold front. Thursday’s front is now expected to bring a good chance for rain.

