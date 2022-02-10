Fight breaks out between parents following Salado vs Jarrell basketball game Tuesday

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) -A fight broke out during a basketball game Tuesday in Salado.

According to Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny, a fight broke out between parents after the basketball games versus Jarrell High School at the home game at Salado High School.

“Out of an abundance of caution, our full-time police officer, John Oster, was at the high school Wednesday.,” said Novotny.

Salado police chief Pat Boone confirmed the incident and stated, “Someone brandished a weapon and n one was seriously injured.”

The Salado police, Jarrell ISD administration, and Salado ISD administration are investigating the incident.

