Fight breaks out between parents following Salado vs Jarrell basketball game Tuesday
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) -A fight broke out during a basketball game Tuesday in Salado.
According to Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny, a fight broke out between parents after the basketball games versus Jarrell High School at the home game at Salado High School.
“Out of an abundance of caution, our full-time police officer, John Oster, was at the high school Wednesday.,” said Novotny.
Salado police chief Pat Boone confirmed the incident and stated, “Someone brandished a weapon and n one was seriously injured.”
The Salado police, Jarrell ISD administration, and Salado ISD administration are investigating the incident.
