Advertisement

Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot safe

The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at...
The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at Luke Air Force Base.(Gray News, file)
By Arizona's Family staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A fighter jet flying from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona crashed in an unoccupied area Thursday. The pilot safely ejected.

Government contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Company said in a statement to Arizona’s Family that its Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at the base.

The jet went down in the Buckeye area about 15 miles north of the base, and the Federal Aviation Administration place a 5-mile flight restriction in the area for 24 hours.

ATAC stated the cause of the crash was being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the gang members arrested during the sweep were members of the Long Branch, Confederate...
‘Operation Washout 2.0’ results in 250 arrests in Central Texas
Hole drilled into gas tank
Central Texas man warns others after hole is drilled into vehicle’s gas tank
Morales was set to go on trial for her allegedly role in the 2018 shooting and machete killing...
Wanted in Texas: Woman charged in MS-13 machete killing cut off GPS ankle monitor
Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22
Sheriff: Man pulls up to vehicle on Central Texas highway, opens fire
Abel Acosta, 14, a triple-murder suspect in Texas, is considered armed and dangerous.
Armed and Dangerous: Reward increased for Texas triple murder suspect on the lam

Latest News

Adalyn Graviss
7-year-old girl dies from COVID days after baby sister was born
Jerry Harris, former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” pleaded guilty Thursday to...
Former ‘Cheer’ star pleads guilty in child pornography case
Christopher Grider was arrested on January 21, 2021 after he was named in the seven-count...
Judge denies motion to dismiss count against Waco man charged in Capitol riot
Flower shop adjusts to supply chain issues ahead of Valentine's Day
Local florists adjust to increase in costs ahead of Valentine’s Day
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade