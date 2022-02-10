Greater Waco Sports Commission offering IRONMAN Scholarships

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Greater Waco Sports Commission is sponsoring five McLennan County athletes in their journey to compete in either IRONMAN Waco or IRONMAN 70.3 Waco with a free entry to either 2022 race.

In addition to the entry free, they are also partnering with local businesses to provide scholarship packages valued at well over $2,000. Some items in the package include a certified training coach, local gym memberships, sponsored jersey kits, running shoes and more.

Applications are due by the end of February and can be submitted here: Scholarship Application

