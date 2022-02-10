Advertisement

Greater Waco Sports Commission offering IRONMAN Scholarships

Katie Messerall, 37, was the first Waco resident, both male or female, to cross the finish...
Katie Messerall, 37, was the first Waco resident, both male or female, to cross the finish line, becoming the first Waco resident to ever finish an IRONMAN in Waco.(Scott Flathouse | Scott Flathouse Photography)
By Darby Brown
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Greater Waco Sports Commission is sponsoring five McLennan County athletes in their journey to compete in either IRONMAN Waco or IRONMAN 70.3 Waco with a free entry to either 2022 race.

In addition to the entry free, they are also partnering with local businesses to provide scholarship packages valued at well over $2,000. Some items in the package include a certified training coach, local gym memberships, sponsored jersey kits, running shoes and more.

Applications are due by the end of February and can be submitted here: Scholarship Application

