Judge denies motion to dismiss count against Waco man charged in Capitol riot

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a motion filed by Christopher Grider, a local businessman accused of participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, asking for the dismissal of what is considered to be the most serious charge in a seven-count indictment: entering a restricted building and engaging in disorderly conduct “with the intent to impede, disrupt or disturb the orderly conduct of government business.”

Grider and the other Donald J. Trump supporters facing charges for the attack on the Capitol are accused of trying to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College results proclaiming Joseph R. Biden as the winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

Grider was arrested on January 21, 2021 after he was named in the seven-count indictment, which charges obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conflict in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

He was released from federal custody on February 24, 2021 with the condition that he wear a GPS leg monitor and observe a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. In May 2021, a U.S. district judge denied Grider’s request to be able to remove his GPS ankle monitor in order to have “more flexibility” to take his children on summer trips.

“He’s wearing an ankle monitor. He’s being monitored by federal authorities there in Waco,” Grider’s attorney, Brent Mayr, recently told KWTX. “He still able to go to work, he’s still able to support his family, but he is still subject to many restrictions. He can’t travel without court permission. He has to be in his home between certain hours of the night.”

Grider, who owns a local vineyard, acknowledged to KWTX he entered the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. during the riot on January 6, 2021. However, he pleaded not guilty to all counts of the indictment, and maintains he was inside the Capitol, not to commit violent acts, but because he wanted his voice to be heard.

Mayr told KWTX the case against his client is moving forward slowly. “There have been no trial dates that have been set. We have a status conference set next week,” Mayr said. “And the reason why there’s no trial dates that have been set is because this case is taking a long time to develop. There is just mountains of evidence that the government is having to go through before they then turn it over to us to review.”

