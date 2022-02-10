Killeen: Community holds town hall to survey where federal funding should go to

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Residents from Killeen gathered at city hall Wednesday night to share their thoughts on where federal funding for next year should apply to.

The city of Killeen’s community development department walked residents and local organizations through a survey to gather as much data on where money should go.

Janell Frazier with Head Start, an organization that helps house young children and mothers just under the poverty line, says funding is desperately needed. She says a new facility being built in North Killeen was lucky enough just to afford electricity this year.

“We were fortunate that we were able to afford the $65,000 it took to put in seven poles to get electricity into our building site,” she said.

“Not everybody has that. Not every business that comes into this area has that.”

The plan establishes priority community needs where federal funds can be used for local needs like health, employment, education, homelessness, the elderly, veterans and organization that benefit the community.

With so many needs to be met, the city says it can be quite difficult to decide where the greatest need is, with homelessness being near the top of the list.

“When it comes to housing money whether its housing assistance, one time or monthly, or with someone’s first experience being homeless, it is very short in supply,” said Community Development Administrator Cinda Hayward.

“So, when we have it, we like to make it go as far as we can.”

While it is unknown how much money will be provided next year, just more than $1 million was provided to the city this year.

No matter what the community decides to use the money for, Frazier says she understands that tough decisions have to be made.

“There are no guarantees because there are so many needs and right now, we’re gonna be serving a good chunk of the population in North Killeen with their needs,” she said.

“So maybe, we don’t get it this year, but eventually, when you’re looking at a strategic plan, I think this should be part of the plan moving forward.”

Anyone unable to attend the meeting can take the survey at a second town hall meeting on February 24.

