Local florists adjust to increase in costs ahead of Valentine’s Day

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Seleese Thompson, owner of Precious Memories in Temple says her shop is experiencing astronomical price hikes on goods they buy year to year ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022, forcing her to adjust what items customers are getting.

“It may be a combination of flowers versus all one kind, your roses are still going to be offered in different price points you may just have a shorter stem length,” Thompson explained.

She says they always try to offer something in every price range, they may just look different this year.

“That’s part of the design talent that we have to take less and make it look like more and then to try and have different prices that we can buy in bulk like containers so we can save in different areas so flowers don’t have to go up in everyone’s budget,” Thompson said.

Thompson says prices on baskets, vases, greenery, helium and decorative flowers have gone up 15 to 30% in the last year.

Despite the changes, she says Valentine’s Day orders have been coming in since January, and her staff is in full swing of getting all those orders prepped and ready for delivery.

The staff are counting their blessings this Valentine’s Day that the weather is different than last year. Thompson says with last years winter storm falling right around one of their busiest days of the year, they were devastated to close shop and go home.

“We recognized on Thursday of valentines day weekend that we would not be able to deliver. Everything sat in the coolers it was not usable.”

The shop took a loss on all those items last year, and are happy last weeks ice storm hit when it did, and the forecast for this February 14th is much more promising.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.