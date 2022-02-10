Meet the candidates running for State House District 13

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three candidates are vying for State House District 13, which changed significantly after redistricting last year.

Previously, the district covered Austin, Burleson, Colorado, Fayette, Grimes, Lavaca and Washington counties and was represented by Ben Leman. Now, it is made up of portions of McLennan County, including East Waco, and all of Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone, Freestone and Leon County. Ben Leman announced he was not running for re-election.

Angelia Orr and Dennis Wilson are running against each other in the Republican primary, while Cedric Davis will be the Democrat nominee. Davis was running against Cuevas Peacock, but Peacock suspended his campaign earlier this year.

Angelia Orr is a Hill County resident, and has experience as the district director for state representative Cody Harris. Orr has prior experience with elections and running for office--in 2010, she ran for District Clerk, winning a three-person primary before defeating the five-term incumbent. Additionally, Orr served on the Itasca School Board for several years.

Orr said that experience will serve her well if elected to represent House District 13. She said as district director for Harris, she had a front row seat to the issues Central Texans face. If elected, she has a few goals she’d like to address.

“I think we’ve got to do something about the border. You know, we’ve got to address that very seriously and very soon,” Orr said.

“I’m also a strong advocate for public education. Not only am I a former school board member and educated in Texas public schools, as well as my children, my daughter-in-law is a public educator, and so I feel strongly that we need to support our public schools, and I want to dig in and see what can be done to help.”

Orr said she is also very pro-life and pro-Second Amendment, and she is concerned about property taxes.

“I am a lifelong conservative, and I’ve not only served in office, but I’ve also been a an election judge and a precinct chair, and I’ve attended state conventions,” Orr said.

“I don’t think anyone could question my credentials as a conservative Republican, and I feel very strongly that that will resonate with primary voters.”

Dennis Wilson is also running for the Republican nomination. Wilson said he’s been in public service for over 40 years, including serving as Limestone County Sheriff for 20 years.

He said that experience will serve him well if elected. Wilson said as sheriff, he often worked with legislators in Austin, so he’s familiar with the process. He said that role also taught him a lot about working with people and what they expect.

Wilson added he has a strong commitment to mental health and work in the mental health and behavioral healte care system. He has some other goals if elected as well, including border security.

“Education is a priority for me because I know our children are future. Again, we really have to look at our healthcare issue,” Wilson said. “We have to look at taxation, a lot of conversation about the high values of land now and what the tax is that people are paying. There’s a lot of concern.”

Wilson said this a unique district--it’s both very large and rural. While he said he’s not able to meet every person in the district, he wants them to know their vote is very important. Wilson said rural communities are slowly losing representation at the federal and state level because of redistricting and population growth.

“I’m going to be a loud voice for those that live in the rural areas because I appreciate the lifestyle that we live,” Wilson said.

“We love our lifestyle in rural Texas and I want make sure that we keep our rights and stand up for what we believe in, in rural America.”

Turning to the Democratic primary, Cedric Davis is now the lone candidate. Davis is currently the city manager for Marlin, but he’s previously served as the mayor of Balch Springs, a city near Dallas, is a retired police chief and a veteran.

Davis also ran for governor in 2018, and finished in the top three of the primary. He said he was inspired to run for the House District 13 seat after the difficulties Marlin faced during the winter storm in February 2020. Davis said he wants to work to make sure rural communities are able to get the help they need.

If he’s elected, he’s got several goals.

“My goal is, as a phrase, to bring home the bacon to the district, but also work with other legislators to make sure that other communities have resources as well,” Davis said.

“So that’s my main priority, make sure district 13 has those resources that they need, and, you know, collaborating with other state rep senators and federal, state and local entities to make sure that we as a community got to come together to take care of each other, so those are my goal is to be a bridge builder, and to achieve something.”

Davis said his history shows he has a robust public record and is very accessible.

“I’ve accomplished some things. Some things I have not,” Davis said. “But I’ve never quit on a person and I’ll keep fighting to make sure that they have what they need.”

Early voting for the primary begins on Feb. 14, and runs through Feb. 25. Election Day is March 1.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.