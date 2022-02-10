Advertisement

Police: Adoptive parents locked up boy, 13, in 8x8 garage structure

Tracy and Timothy Ferriter
Tracy and Timothy Ferriter(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KWTX) - During an interview with police detectives, 13-year-old boy who ran away from his adoptive home told investigators he was forced to live in an 8x8 structure within a garage for five years.

Police arrested the boy’s adoptive parents, Tracy and Timothy Ferriter, on aggravated child abuse charges.

On January 30, 2022, detectives visited the Ferriter residence after the 13-year-old was reported as a missing runaway.

Detectives met the boy’s adoptive mother, Tracy Ferriter, who reportedly allowed one detective into the home.

While the detective was in the residence, he noticed an 8x8 structure within the garage that was described by the mother as a small office.

Police said the structure had a doorknob and deadbolt, both locking from the outside, as well as a light switch on the exterior.

Within the structure was a camera, mattress, and a bucket. Ferriter explained the structure was utilized as an office or for storage space.

On January 31, 2022, detectives located the missing runaway at school.

After numerous interviews, police learned the 13 year-old has been physically abused and forcibly confined to live within the garage structure by his adoptive parents since at least 2017.

The juvenile was able to attend school, but was confined to the structure during the remainder of the day.

Meals were brought to the child and the bucket was provided for bathroom use.

The Ferriters were booked in to the Palm Beach County Jail.

Three other children living in the home were removed by Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the gang members arrested during the sweep were members of the Long Branch, Confederate...
‘Operation Washout 2.0’ results in 250 arrests in Central Texas
Morales was set to go on trial for her allegedly role in the 2018 shooting and machete killing...
Wanted in Texas: Woman charged in MS-13 machete killing cut off GPS ankle monitor
Hole drilled into gas tank
Central Texas man warns others after hole is drilled into vehicle’s gas tank
Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22
Sheriff: Man pulls up to vehicle on Central Texas highway, opens fire
Abel Acosta, 14, a triple-murder suspect in Texas, is considered armed and dangerous.
Armed and Dangerous: Reward increased for Texas triple murder suspect on the lam

Latest News

"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden: Everyone has less money because of drug costs
People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the...
16-year-old arrested for making bomb threats at several DC schools, police say
The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that nixed forced arbitration for sexual misconduct cases...
Congress approves sex harassment bill in #MeToo milestone
President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing facility in...
States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations