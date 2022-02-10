Police: Adoptive parents locked up boy, 13, in 8x8 garage structure

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KWTX) - During an interview with police detectives, 13-year-old boy who ran away from his adoptive home told investigators he was forced to live in an 8x8 structure within a garage for five years.

Police arrested the boy’s adoptive parents, Tracy and Timothy Ferriter, on aggravated child abuse charges.

On January 30, 2022, detectives visited the Ferriter residence after the 13-year-old was reported as a missing runaway.

Detectives met the boy’s adoptive mother, Tracy Ferriter, who reportedly allowed one detective into the home.

While the detective was in the residence, he noticed an 8x8 structure within the garage that was described by the mother as a small office.

Police said the structure had a doorknob and deadbolt, both locking from the outside, as well as a light switch on the exterior.

Within the structure was a camera, mattress, and a bucket. Ferriter explained the structure was utilized as an office or for storage space.

On January 31, 2022, detectives located the missing runaway at school.

After numerous interviews, police learned the 13 year-old has been physically abused and forcibly confined to live within the garage structure by his adoptive parents since at least 2017.

The juvenile was able to attend school, but was confined to the structure during the remainder of the day.

Meals were brought to the child and the bucket was provided for bathroom use.

The Ferriters were booked in to the Palm Beach County Jail.

Three other children living in the home were removed by Child Protective Services.

