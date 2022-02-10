Two parked DPS patrol cars struck by Hyundai on SH 164

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A single-vehicle crashed into DPS patrol cars at State highway 64 near State highway 6.

The accident happened at 12 a.m. Feb.10 at the eastbound entrance ramp of SH 164 near SH 6.

A Hyundai passenger took the entrance ramp onto SH 164 and crashed into two DPS patrol cars.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Waco for possible injuries and no other injuries were reported.

According to DPS, both patrol cars were unoccupied with their emergency lights activated.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

