Advertisement

Two parked DPS patrol cars struck by Hyundai on SH 164

Ambulance Light
Ambulance Light(KPTV)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A single-vehicle crashed into DPS patrol cars at State highway 64 near State highway 6.

The accident happened at 12 a.m. Feb.10 at the eastbound entrance ramp of SH 164 near SH 6.

A Hyundai passenger took the entrance ramp onto SH 164 and crashed into two DPS patrol cars.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Waco for possible injuries and no other injuries were reported.

According to DPS, both patrol cars were unoccupied with their emergency lights activated.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the gang members arrested during the sweep were members of the Long Branch, Confederate...
‘Operation Washout 2.0’ results in 250 arrests in Central Texas
Morales was set to go on trial for her allegedly role in the 2018 shooting and machete killing...
Wanted in Texas: Woman charged in MS-13 machete killing cut off GPS ankle monitor
Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22
Sheriff: Man pulls up to vehicle on Central Texas highway, opens fire
Hole drilled into gas tank
Central Texas man warns others after hole is drilled into vehicle’s gas tank
Abel Acosta, 14, a triple-murder suspect in Texas, is considered armed and dangerous.
Armed and Dangerous: Reward increased for Texas triple murder suspect on the lam

Latest News

Mugshot of Terry Duane Turner
Texas man indicted on murder charge for driveway slaying
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
The legislature passed House Bill 1925 last year, which amounts to a statewide ban on homeless...
Unhoused Texans weather another winter storm with little aid
From left to right: Angelia Orr, Dennis Wilson and Cedric Davis are running for the open seat...
Meet the candidates running for State House District 13