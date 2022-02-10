Advertisement

Volunteers build ramps to keep Killeen’s elderly safe from falls

Falls often lead to more serious medical complications for the elderly
A volunteer builds a ramp at the home of an elderly Killeen resident.
A volunteer builds a ramp at the home of an elderly Killeen resident.(Rosemond Crown for KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteers are building ramps and making other modifications to homes across Central Texas in hopes of preventing falls among the elderly.

The projects are part of a collaboration between the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity and The Area Agency on Aging.

On Thursday, Habitat for Humanity volunteers were building a ramp for an elderly Killeen woman, Yvonne Shields, who herself suffered a fall just days prior.

“I fell inside my house and crawled from the bathroom to the bedroom trying to get to my phone,” Shields said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in every four adults over the age of 65 falls every year.

George Lasoya, the director of the Area Agency on Aging, said preventing falls is a dire issue for the elderly, as it can often lead to more serious medical issues.

“Our bone structure as we age is not the same. Ramps and things that you need to access your home help to at least give that person that ability to age in place and to end their lives in their home with their family and not in a facility or a hospital,” said Lasoya.

The partnership initially served Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties. This year it expanded to include Falls and Milam counties.

Ken Cates, the CEO of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, said modifications like a new ramp are often pricey, ranging from $1,000 to $7,000. The partnership between the two organizations helps lessen the cost.

“The price is reduced because we use volunteers so we can actually cut down the price in half in some cases,” Cates said.

For the elderly and disabled people receiving the home modifications, the help comes at no cost. In addition to ramps, crews install handrails in bathrooms and hallways.

In order to increase the scope of the project, both organizations are asking for more volunteers. If you are interested, contact the Area Agency on Aging or the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.

They also ask that people contact them with information regarding someone who is elderly or disabled who may need help. The organizations will determine whether the person qualifies for help.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the gang members arrested during the sweep were members of the Long Branch, Confederate...
‘Operation Washout 2.0’ results in 250 arrests in Central Texas
Hole drilled into gas tank
Central Texas man warns others after hole is drilled into vehicle’s gas tank
Morales was set to go on trial for her allegedly role in the 2018 shooting and machete killing...
Wanted in Texas: Woman charged in MS-13 machete killing cut off GPS ankle monitor
Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22
Sheriff: Man pulls up to vehicle on Central Texas highway, opens fire
Abel Acosta, 14, a triple-murder suspect in Texas, is considered armed and dangerous.
Armed and Dangerous: Reward increased for Texas triple murder suspect on the lam

Latest News

City of Gatesville lift station
Body found in Gatesville that of woman reported missing last week
RRC 2.10.22
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.22
Jerry Harris, former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” pleaded guilty Thursday to...
Former ‘Cheer’ star pleads guilty in child pornography case
Christopher Grider was arrested on January 21, 2021 after he was named in the seven-count...
Judge denies motion to dismiss count against Waco man charged in Capitol riot