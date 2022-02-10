Volunteers build ramps to keep Killeen’s elderly safe from falls

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteers are building ramps and making other modifications to homes across Central Texas in hopes of preventing falls among the elderly.

The projects are part of a collaboration between the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity and The Area Agency on Aging.

On Thursday, Habitat for Humanity volunteers were building a ramp for an elderly Killeen woman, Yvonne Shields, who herself suffered a fall just days prior.

“I fell inside my house and crawled from the bathroom to the bedroom trying to get to my phone,” Shields said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in every four adults over the age of 65 falls every year.

George Lasoya, the director of the Area Agency on Aging, said preventing falls is a dire issue for the elderly, as it can often lead to more serious medical issues.

“Our bone structure as we age is not the same. Ramps and things that you need to access your home help to at least give that person that ability to age in place and to end their lives in their home with their family and not in a facility or a hospital,” said Lasoya.

The partnership initially served Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties. This year it expanded to include Falls and Milam counties.

Ken Cates, the CEO of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, said modifications like a new ramp are often pricey, ranging from $1,000 to $7,000. The partnership between the two organizations helps lessen the cost.

“The price is reduced because we use volunteers so we can actually cut down the price in half in some cases,” Cates said.

For the elderly and disabled people receiving the home modifications, the help comes at no cost. In addition to ramps, crews install handrails in bathrooms and hallways.

In order to increase the scope of the project, both organizations are asking for more volunteers. If you are interested, contact the Area Agency on Aging or the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.

They also ask that people contact them with information regarding someone who is elderly or disabled who may need help. The organizations will determine whether the person qualifies for help.

