Waco grandmother wins international dance competition in Hawaii

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas grandmother who stopped dancing for the first time in her life when her beloved husband died in 2015 has returned to the dance floor and she is making a big splash as the newly-crowned champion of an international competition in Hawaii.

Wacoan Glenda Strum won first place in the newcomer division for dancers 60 and older in the Arthur Murray Hulurama Dance-O-Rama in Kauai.

The annual event, which took place the last week of January, brings together ballroom dancers from various countries, climates, and cultures around the world.

Glenda and her partner, Brian Tate, the owner of Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Waco, performed six dances, including a fox trot, waltz, tango, swing, cha cha and rumba dance.

She never dreamed she’d compete and especially win.

Glenda and her partner, Brian Tate, the owner of Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Waco. (Courtesy Photos)

“I was so surprised. I had no idea,” she laughed. “My teacher entered me without my permission because I didn’t think I had a chance. I had to compete against people who had danced longer and a lot younger people, so I was shocked.”

Glenda, a retired Midway school teacher and successful realtor, has loved dancing all her life.

“I danced on the stage at three years old when my mother convinced me the lights were fun,” she smiled.

Glenda danced in high school and, while in college at Tyler Junior College, was a member of the prestigious Apache Belles, a precision dance team that’s known around the world and even performed at two Super Bowl halftime shows as well as numerous Dallas Cowboys games.

Glenda also danced with the Apache Belles in the 1959 Sugar Bowl.

Archive Photo: Glenda at the 1959 Sugar Bowl (Courtesy Photo)

The woman with a zest for life never loved to dance more than in the arms of her beloved late husband, Stanley.

When Stanley died in 2015, she put away her dancing shoes. “Because he was my partner,” she said when asked why she stopped dancing.

Last summer, Glenda decided to return to the dancefloor but only in an effort to not embarrass herself at her grandson’s wedding.

“I started ballroom dancing at Arthur Murray in Waco about five months ago only to be able to not step on people’s feet at my grandson’s wedding,” she laughed.

But what Glenda found at the dance studio was much more than the beat.

Glenda and her partner, Brian Tate, the owner of Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Waco. (Courtesy Photos)

“It turned out that dancing was just magical for me,” Glenda said. “Somehow, the music and the movement together, along with the fantastic teacher, was magical and I didn’t want to stop so I continued lessons.”

Brian and his wife, Stephanie, recognized Glenda’s talent immediately.

The dance instructors entered Glenda in the competition in Hawaii where dancers from Arthur Murray Studios from all over come to compete.

Glenda says she’s thankful to have found what makes her heart sing again and credits her late father, Connie Matthews, who lived a full life until his death at 100, for teaching her that age really is just a number.

“I am following my father’s lead,” Glenda said. “My father kept learning new things but even at 99 he never learned to be an old man and that’s my goal is to keep on doing new things, starting new things, meeting new people, and having new experiences because it enriches my life.”

