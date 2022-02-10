Advertisement

Woman reported missing in Gatesville found dead

By Rosemond Crown
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police confirmed the body found behind a lift station on Sunday by a City of Gatesville employee was that of Angelica Uriarte, 20, a woman reported missing on Friday, February 5.

The discovery was made at about 8:30 a.m. at the City of Gatesville Lift Station in the 100 block of Old Fort Gates Road.

The woman was not homeless and had been reported missing by relatives, police said. She was fully-clothed and found lying face down on the south side of the lift station.

A preliminary autopsy revealed no blunt force trauma and no abrasions, police said. The victim was suffering from Hypothermia, the autopsy found.

Uriarte was reported missing on Thursday, February 3 after she failed to return home. Her family said she was last seen on Wednesday, February 2 at about 10 p.m. walking away from the CEFCO Convenience Store in the 4600 block of South Highway 36.

The investigation into the woman’s death continues.

