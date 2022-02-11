15° above normal Friday, nearly 15° below normal Saturday

Weather whiplash is what’s in the forecast over the next 48 hours! We’re expecting to see high temperatures go from the mid-to-upper 70s Friday and then struggle to maybe reach the low 50s late Saturday afternoon. What’s lost in the sauce of the big temperature change is the small potential for some rain or even isolated sleet pellets too Saturday. Today’s weather will be wonderful if not a little bit breezy. Sunshine throughout the day will warm us from the 40s this morning into the mid-to-upper 70s late in the day. Changes arrive tonight as clouds increase ahead of an approaching cold front. The front will move through just before or right around sunrise Saturday morning and a few showers are possible as the front passes through. We’re only expecting a 20% rain chance near and east of I-35 but a 30% rain chance is in the forecast in Milam, Robertson, and Leon County. Rain chances will be highest from roughly 3 AM to 10 AM, but we could see another small wave of precipitation during the afternoon. During the afternoon, since precipitation is going to fall into dry air, there’s a chance the rain droplets cool off and freeze into sleet. IF sleet manages to reach the ground, it’ll be isolated, light, and inconsequential since temperatures will be WELL above freezing.

Despite what’s going to be a cold night Saturday with overnight lows dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s, strong west winds and sunshine will boost temperatures back into the mid-60s Sunday afternoon. Next week’s weather all revolves around what will likely be a strong storm system approaching mid/late-week. Sunshine on Valentine’s Day will bring temperatures into the upper 60s and gusty south winds gusting between 30 and 35 MPH will boost temperatures into the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Next week’s storm system approaches Wednesday afternoon before clearing the area Thursday afternoon. As of now, we’re seeing signs that strong storms could fire up on an isolated basis Wednesday afternoon and with potentially some scattered strong storms Wednesday night and early Thursday as the cold front swings through. If storms fire up Wednesday afternoon, all types of severe weather are possible including maybe a stray tornado. With the overnight storms, we’ll primarily expect strong straight-line winds with a lower chance for hail and a tornado. Although the cold front will swing through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the cold air actually won’t arrive until a second front pushes through late Thursday. Highs Thursday will still reach the low 70s but will drop into the 50s next Friday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.