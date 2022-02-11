American Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Killeen airport

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An American Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport on Friday after the pilots detected smoke in the cargo area.

The emergency landing of American Airlines Flight 3845 was initiated shortly after 2 p.m. The plane had departed Dallas earlier Friday.

After requesting an emergency landing, the pilots made a successful landing at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport and brought the craft to a successful stop.

All 35 passengers and three crew members were safely deplaned and evaluated by emergency personnel.

No injuries or illness were reported.

Officials were unable to determine a cause of the smoke.

The plane was cleared to return to service.

