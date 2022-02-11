Apprentice pleads guilty for molesting a young girl, receives 25 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have sentenced Brandon Joseph Bonds, 26, for 25 years after he pleaded guilty to Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Monday.

Bonds was an apprentice Plummer who molested a 4-year-old girl in the living room of her home while his boss on Aug. 25, 2018 and the girl’s parents were looking at an upstairs bathroom, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

The subject pleaded guilty instead of facing a jury for the trial for the incident which spared the girl from having to stand at trial.

In 2018, Bonds and his boss were working on a garage apartment at the victim’s family home where the girl was watching television in the living room. The girl’s father asked his boss to check the bathroom upstairs and locked the back door, leaving the suspect outside.

Bonds was able to get the girl to unlock the door to let him in and then proceeded to molest her. He then went upstairs where the girl’s father asked him how he got in. After the plumbers left, the child told her parents what happened.

The victim was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital where she was examined by a sexual assault nurse examiner, who collected evidence and interviewed the girl.

The evidence against Bonds included DNA from the victim’s body and forensic evidence from his phone that showed that he recorded the incident on video.

The video was deleted, but investigators with the District Attorney’s Digital Forensic Investigations Unit were able to recover evidence that it existed, according to Assistant District Attorney Preston Burns, who prosecuted the case.

“Of all the child abuse cases I’ve seen, this is one of the worst because that 4-year-old was watching cartoons in her living room, with her parents at home, and it should have been the safest place in the universe for her,” Burns said. “But he was able to get to her and do something terribly, horribly awful to her.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.