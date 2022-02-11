Central Texas community mourning loss of history-making journalist Roscoe Harrison Jr.

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Roscoe Harrison Jr., who died on Sunday, January 6, is being hailed for leaving behind a historic legacy in his Central Texas community.

Harrison was born in 1944 in Belton where he eventually attended Harris High School, a black-only high school. After graduating, he attended Prairie View A&M and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

In 1960, Harrison’s career in journalism began at 16 as a radio announcer for KTEM radio.

Harrison was the first reporter for the Temple Daily Telegram in 1966 and the San Antonio Express News in 1967.

Harrison was the first Black journalist in Central Texas (Courtesy Photo)

In the spring of 1968, while working for Jet Magazine, Harrison Jr. had a historic meeting with civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Two weeks after meeting, King was assassinated.

Harrison was assigned to cover his death and funeral for the publication and his coverage of the assassination won a Pulitzer Prize.

In 1970, Harrison became the first black news anchor for KCEN-TV, a position he held until 1993 when he transitioned to public relations with Scott and White Healthcare System’s Center for Healthcare Policy.

Courtesy Photo (Branford/Dawson Funeral Home & Florist)

Harrison was also a deputy press secretary for the late Texas Attorney General John Hill.

He also served as a pastor at the Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple.

Throughout his life, he took part in the central Texas community with organizations including the Temple Kiwanas Club, Hope for The Hungry Board of Directors, C.A.R.E. Leadership Network, Temple Branch NAACP, Second Vice President of the Temple Area Co-Ed Ministerial Association, Bell County Museum Board of Directors, Sigma Delta Chi (Society of Professional Journalists), Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Honorary Past Master of Nolan Creek Masonic Lodge #227 of Belton, Texas.

He was also a member of the Temple Mayoral team that helped establish the William Courtney Veterans Home in Temple

Harrison was listed on Who’s Who Among African Americans, Who’s Who in America, and Who’s Who in Texas Public Relations and named Beltonian of the Year in 2019.

A public viewing will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Eighth Street Baptist, followed by a wake from 4 to 5 p.m. at the church.

Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple (Eighth Street Baptist Church Facebook)

A funeral will be held Monday at First Baptist Church at the 506 block of N. Main St. in Belton with the Rev. Dr. Bruce Datcher of Fort Worth, president, Texas State Missionary Baptist Association, officiating; eulogist will be the Rev. George Harrison, Roscoe’s brother.

Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery.

