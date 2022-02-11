Local officials concerned after feds implement new rule for commercial driver’s license

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The federal government has placed into effect new regulations to obtain a commercial drivers license (CDL), even as the transportation industry experiences a shortage of commercial drivers.

The new Entry Level Driver Training Rule (ELDT) went into effect Tuesday. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA ), which oversees it, it will create a uniform standard for commercial drivers across the country.

The new rule requires prospective commercial drivers to complete behind-the-wheel training from an instructor who is licensed and using a curriculum approved by the federal government.

Some are concerned the new rules will only worsen the driver shortage.

“We have trucks that are sitting, not making any money,” said Ricardo Salazar, the safety director for McGuire Transportation in Temple. “It takes a little bit of time to get a driver in here, processed, hired, orientation, and road tested.”

Despite those concerns, the ELDT does not require a minimum number of training time. The FMCSA said 85 percent of entry-level drivers in structured programs will already meet the requirements of ELDT.

“The ELDT regulations were developed with input from driver and training organizations, motor carriers, state licensing agencies, safety advocacy groups, and insurance companies,” said Jack Van Steenburg, Executive Director and Chief Safety Officer.

Some smaller school districts who manage their own bus fleets told KWTX implementing the training requirements is tedious.

“Before I could say ‘Ok let’s go driving. This is what we are going to do.’ And I have a basic curriculum that I’m going to go down,” said Cheryl Lauw, Transportation Supervisor at Salado ISD. “But now, I have to create a curriculum for that.”

According to Lauw, Salaso ISD “didn’t even have applicants putting in licenses” for bus driver positions and the district’s hiring process is on hold until it creates the new curriculum to satisfy the new rule. “ELDT requires that they take so much of ground instructions. And after each of the different instructions you have to take written tests and submit those to the federal government. And we don’t have those in play right now,” she said.

“Once the ELDT came into play, that put a stop for us on hiring of drivers,” Lauw said.

The new requirement is not retroactive. It only apply to people applying to

Obtain a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time;

Upgrade an existing Class B CDL to a Class A CDL; or

Obtain a school bus (S), passenger (P), or hazardous materials (H) endorsement for the first time.

