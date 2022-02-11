Good News Friday: February 11, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here’s this week’s Good News Friday.

The Harker Heights Mayor and City Council presented the “Bright Star” Award to Harker Heights High School student-athlete Marcus Maple.

Marcus not only broke five school records, but also has excellent leadership skills.

Temple ISD is congratulating all of their students who competed in the 2022 Bell County Youth Fair.

The district is proud of all the hard work and dedication shown by students.

Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty presented homemade Valentines to Veterans at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Hospital for National Hospitalized Veterans Week.

Over the last eight years, the titleholders have delivered more than 2,500 Valentines to Veterans.

A very happy birthday to KWTX News Ten Reporter Hannah Hall.

She will celebrate her birthday on February 13.

Third graders at Iduma Elementary School in Killeen made some Valentine’s Day thank you notes, to express their gratitude to the Killeen ISD Education Foundation donors and their teachers.

