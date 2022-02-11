Advertisement

Grand Jury indicts North Texas school shooter on 3 counts of attempted murder

Timothy Simpkins
Timothy Simpkins(KWTX)
By CBS DFW.com Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The 18-year-old who was arrested in the Timberview High School shooting in Arlington last October, has been indicted on three counts of attempted murder.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, is also charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place.

A Tarrant County Grand Jury returned the indictments on Friday, Feb. 11 regarding the Oct. 6, 2021 shooting.

Police say Simpkins opened fire in a classroom on the second floor of Timberview High School, after getting into a fight with another student.

Police allege Simpkins brought a gun to school and at some point, during or after that fight, got a 45-caliber handgun and started shooting.

The shooting sent three people, two students and a teacher, to the hospital.

Nobody was killed.

