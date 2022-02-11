Advertisement

Humane Society helps Waco dog owners rebuild fences so dogs can roam free in yards

The volunteer work is part of the Community Cares Program at the Humane Society and, in just...
The volunteer work is part of the Community Cares Program at the Humane Society and, in just weeks, they’ve already made repairs or provided better shelter for nearly 60 animals.(Humane Society of Central Texas)
By Julie Hays
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas is helping local homeowners fix dilapidated fences so owners can let their dogs roam free in their yards or, at the very least, tether the animals with longer restraint lines.

The work will allow many dog owners to comply with a new state law that went into effect on January 18. It prohibits dog owners from tying up their dogs outside with chains or weighed-down restraints. Also, the length of an outdoor restraint must now be 10 feet long or five times the dog’s length from nose to tail.

The volunteer work is part of the Community Cares Program at the Humane Society and, in just weeks, they’ve already made repairs or provided better shelter for nearly 60 animals.

“The program is growing,” said Mike Gray, the community and brand manager at the shelter. “The past week or so we’ve gotten about 10 to 11 request with houses.”

Gray said he’s doing most of the labor by himself but he is getting a lot of support from ACE Fence & Supply in Waco which has donated all supplies needed and at times even sent over employees to help.

Gray estimates they’ve donated more than $15,000 to help.

The Humane Society isn’t able to build entire fences but can help repair those that are falling down.

That’s welcomed news for dozens of homeowners like Alice Henry, who has a pit bull and a pit bull mix. For years, she chained them in her yard on Turner Street in Waco because her fence was falling apart.

“I’m thankful for Mike and the Humane Society for doing what we’re doing at this home because I have two dogs and one is always getting out and now that the state has made that ordinance, I can’t keep them chained up, so I’m thankful for it.”

Violators of the law face a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Gray said Henry loves her dogs as do all the pet owners who have reached out for help.

“I think it’s more a situation where people are brought up having dogs on chains their whole life, so they think it’s normal,” Gray says. “They still love them, but now they’re just searching for a better way so they can be free.”

Gray needs volunteers to help with the demand for the fence repair, all happening within the Waco city limits.

“If you want to come in and help with this, that be awesome,” Gray said. “Any Boy Scouts group out there, church groups out there, if you’d like to come out and help, we would definitely appreciate the help.”

You can contact the Humane Society of Central Texas by calling (254) 754-1454 or by visiting its website.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the gang members arrested during the sweep were members of the Long Branch, Confederate...
‘Operation Washout 2.0’ results in 250 arrests in Central Texas
Hole drilled into gas tank
Central Texas man warns others after hole is drilled into vehicle’s gas tank
Morales was set to go on trial for her allegedly role in the 2018 shooting and machete killing...
Wanted in Texas: Woman charged in MS-13 machete killing cut off GPS ankle monitor
Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22
Sheriff: Man pulls up to vehicle on Central Texas highway, opens fire
Abel Acosta, 14, a triple-murder suspect in Texas, is considered armed and dangerous.
Armed and Dangerous: Reward increased for Texas triple murder suspect on the lam

Latest News

RRC 2.10.22
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.22
A volunteer builds a ramp at the home of an elderly Killeen resident.
Volunteers build ramps to keep Killeen’s elderly safe from falls
Jerry Harris, former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” pleaded guilty Thursday to...
Former ‘Cheer’ star pleads guilty in child pornography case
Christopher Grider was arrested on January 21, 2021 after he was named in the seven-count...
Judge denies motion to dismiss count against Waco man charged in Capitol riot