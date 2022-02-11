Humane Society helps Waco dog owners rebuild fences so dogs can roam free in yards

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Humane Society of Central Texas is helping local homeowners fix dilapidated fences so owners can let their dogs roam free in their yards or, at the very least, tether the animals with longer restraint lines.

The work will allow many dog owners to comply with a new state law that went into effect on January 18. It prohibits dog owners from tying up their dogs outside with chains or weighed-down restraints. Also, the length of an outdoor restraint must now be 10 feet long or five times the dog’s length from nose to tail.

The volunteer work is part of the Community Cares Program at the Humane Society and, in just weeks, they’ve already made repairs or provided better shelter for nearly 60 animals.

“The program is growing,” said Mike Gray, the community and brand manager at the shelter. “The past week or so we’ve gotten about 10 to 11 request with houses.”

Gray said he’s doing most of the labor by himself but he is getting a lot of support from ACE Fence & Supply in Waco which has donated all supplies needed and at times even sent over employees to help.

Gray estimates they’ve donated more than $15,000 to help.

The Humane Society isn’t able to build entire fences but can help repair those that are falling down.

That’s welcomed news for dozens of homeowners like Alice Henry, who has a pit bull and a pit bull mix. For years, she chained them in her yard on Turner Street in Waco because her fence was falling apart.

“I’m thankful for Mike and the Humane Society for doing what we’re doing at this home because I have two dogs and one is always getting out and now that the state has made that ordinance, I can’t keep them chained up, so I’m thankful for it.”

Violators of the law face a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Gray said Henry loves her dogs as do all the pet owners who have reached out for help.

“I think it’s more a situation where people are brought up having dogs on chains their whole life, so they think it’s normal,” Gray says. “They still love them, but now they’re just searching for a better way so they can be free.”

Gray needs volunteers to help with the demand for the fence repair, all happening within the Waco city limits.

“If you want to come in and help with this, that be awesome,” Gray said. “Any Boy Scouts group out there, church groups out there, if you’d like to come out and help, we would definitely appreciate the help.”

You can contact the Humane Society of Central Texas by calling (254) 754-1454 or by visiting its website.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.