Man arrested in North Texas for child sex abuse

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Michael Boggs was arrested in Tishomingo on Monday after the Johnston County Sheriff’s office and Tishomingo police investigated child sexual abuse crimes, according to sheriff Gary Dodd.

“This kind of crime is definitely on the rise,” Dodd said. “We try to be sensitive to the victims, but we are encountering this type of behavior at a level that we’ve never seen before in the past several years. And a lot of it is tied back to methamphetamine.”

Dodd said many of the offenders committing this type of crime are addicted to hard narcotics… but it’s no excuse.

“As a parent it’s absolutely sickening,” Dodd said. “I don’t know how an individual can do these types of things to a child. We have to as law enforcement be professional, but we are people as well. And it does affect us- psychologically and emotionally. Most of us are parents. And these are tough crimes to work.”

The sheriff’s office said it is looking into the possibility of other victims from the past. Dodd said a statement from any former victims could really help the case.

“What I’ve seen in the past 22 years, people that commit these types of crimes usually repeat,” Dodd said.

Dodd said evidence found in forensic interviews and the investigation supported the allegations of abuse.

“He was forthcoming about some information and reluctant about others,” Dodd said.

Dodd said DHS stepped in and made sure the kids are safe now.

Boggs is facing three charges for acts of child sexual abuse and one count of indecent exposure. But Dodd said the investigation isn’t over yet, and there could be more charges to come.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.