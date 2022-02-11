Advertisement

Man wanted in connection to murder of Travis County woman; victim’s vehicle spotted in Temple

Camerina Trujilo Perez, 38 and Luis Montes, 35 both of Pflugerville were reported missing on...
Camerina Trujilo Perez, 38 and Luis Montes, 35 both of Pflugerville were reported missing on Jan.25(Travis County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PFLUGGERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A murder warrant has been issued for Luis Angel Montes, 35, in connection to the murder of Camerina Trujillo Perez, 38,

Bail will be set at $1 million when Montes is taken into custody.

The Pflugerville woman was reported missing by family members on January 25, 2022. She was last seen with Montes a day before.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, officers were warned about the possibility Trujillo Perez could be in danger since Montes had reportedly made threatening statements before.

A Clear Alert was issued seeking the public’s help in locating them.

In a statement, investigators found that Trujllo Perez’s vehicle was reportedly seen January 27 traveling north through Temple, Texas.

Through the investigation, detectives discovered a chain of events indicating Trujillo Perez was killed by Montes in the early morning hours of January 25.

“This is a horrible outcome, and my heart goes out to Camerina’s friends and family. We are doing everything we can to find Luis Montes and bring justice to her loved ones,” said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

If anyone has information about the case or the whereabouts of Montes, call the TCSO tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).

