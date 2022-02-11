North Texas man arrested for losing 6-foot cobra last year

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The infamous Grand Prairie cobra still hasn’t been found, but a man was arrested on February 11, 2022 for allegedly losing the deadly snake last August.

Lawrence Matl, 23, was arrested in the 1800 block of Cherry Street without incident on a warrant for allegedly violating Parks and Wildlife Code 43.853.

The code which makes “intentionally, knowingly, recklessly, or with criminal negligence releas[ing] or allow[ing] the release from captivity” a dangerous snake a Class A Misdemeanor.

The story gripped a Grand Prairie neighborhood in fear after the cobra went missing on Aug. 3, 2021. DFW Wildlife Control set traps to catch the serpent, but to no avail.

A Twitter account purporting to be the cobra went viral shortly after the incident.

Matl is currently being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

The cobra is still on the loose.

