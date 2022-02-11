Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.22

RRC 2.10.22
RRC 2.10.22(Bill Gowdy for KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:

The Schlotzskys & Cinnabon at 103 West Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights got a 94 on a recent inspection.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The restaurant grades in this report are issued by local health department officials, not KWTX or its employees.

The health worker noted someone needed to clean the dirt build-up off the racks in the sandwich prep area and repair or replace the missing light covers.

The tiles throughout facility also need to be replaced because they were broken.

Someone also needed to clean the buildup on the clear water in-let on the tea machine.

____________________

International Buffet at 605 North Gray Street in Killeen got a 96 on a recent inspection.

According to the health department worker, the grossest problem here were rat droppings in the women’s restroom and all over the storage area.

The manager had to throw away all the paper plates and plastic forks and spoons because they had rat waste on them.

The new employee permit was withheld until all issues were resolved.

One more thing to note, there was mold on the ceiling.

___________________

Double K Drive In at 205 North Franklin in Holland got a 97 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, the biggest problem was the hand sink was not available because the deli is being remodeled.

The business applied for a waiver, but it must bring in a portable sink.

With that said, workers can’t deal with raw food.

They must use gloves and have sanitizer gel available.

