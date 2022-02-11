Advertisement

School bus driver accused of driving drunk with 40 kids on board

Deputies say a school bus driver in Florida was drunk with dozens of students on board. (Source: WKMG, FLAGLER CO. SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WKMG Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - A Florida school bus driver is charged with driving drunk with dozens of young students on board.

“He was very aggressive when he was being arrested,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “He’s a mean drunk, quite frankly.”

Staly said body camera video shows aggressive behavior during the arrest of Flagler County School District bus driver Mark McNeil.

School leaders confirm he’s now on paid leave after investigators say he picked up about 40 kids from Buddy Taylor Middle School on Wednesday while he was drunk.

Staly said he was almost four times over the legal limit.

“We don’t tolerate it at all, and we certainly don’t tolerate a bus driver doing this,” he said.

The sheriff said it all started when McNeil left the bus depot in a vehicle that wasn’t assigned to him after an employee smelled alcohol on his breath.

“The district office was calling him on the radio in the school bus, telling him to pull over in a safe location, which he ignored,” Staly explained.

His supervisor ended up catching up with him in Palm Coast, where McNeil stopped the bus and ended up falling off the bus, Staly said, claiming he couldn’t breathe.

That is when deputies were called.

McNeil was taken to a nearby hospital where he tried to run away, according to Staly, but he was caught and later charged with DUI and child neglect.

“I wish the school district would have called us when this first started instead of trying to track down the bus driver. Tell us the route that they’re going and maybe we can find them quicker,” Staly said.

The sheriff said McNeil was also in a minor bus crash on Monday.

No one was hurt and he said no drugs were found in his system.

Parents from Buddy Taylor Middle School are in shock.

“If I have to trust another adult with my kids, they’ve got to be on it,” Anthony Stewart said.

The bus driver was booked into the Flagler County Jail Wednesday and was released on bond Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the gang members arrested during the sweep were members of the Long Branch, Confederate...
‘Operation Washout 2.0’ results in 250 arrests in Central Texas
File Graphic
Woman reported missing in Gatesville found dead
Hole drilled into gas tank
Central Texas man warns others after hole is drilled into vehicle’s gas tank
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
Morales was set to go on trial for her allegedly role in the 2018 shooting and machete killing...
Wanted in Texas: Woman charged in MS-13 machete killing cut off GPS ankle monitor

Latest News

James Ray Carpenter, a Runnelstown native and 25th president of the Professional Golfers’...
Rocker Ian McDonald of King Crimson and Foreigner dies at 75
FILE - The Smithsonian Institution's Smithsonian Castle is seen at the National Mall in...
Smithsonian to show 120 orange statues of female scientists
FWPD Officer Ron Carey was arrested and charged with DWI.
Texas police officer arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Federal Express driver feared for his life while bullets struck his delivery van
Black FedEx driver says white father and son shot at him while he was on the job in Mississippi
In this frame from video, Vladyslav Heraskevych, of Ukraine, holds a sign that reads "No War in...
Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign after competing