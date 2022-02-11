Suspect in police pursuit overnight in Central Texas escapes

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in a car pursuit across various Central Texas cities early Friday morning managed to escape from authorities after causing a power outage.

At about 1 a.m. on February 11, the Teague Police Department learned of a police pursuit approaching its city.

The incident began in Freestone County when Freestone County Deputies attempted to pull over a driver for a minor traffic violation.

Teague Police Officers attempted to use tire-deflating sticks to stop the driver, but the suspect avoided them by crossing into oncoming traffic and continued through the streets.

The suspect then crashed into power lines near 8th Avenue City Park, causing an outage in that area.

The pursuit then continued into the City of Mexia, where the subject got out of his vehicle and fled on foot.

Mexia Police officers pursued the man but were unable to capture him.

Power in the area of 8th Avenue City Park was restored by Oncor.

Teague Police said they know the identity of the suspect and will pursue criminal charges and restitution when he is taken into custody.

No one injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.