Advertisement

Suspect in police pursuit overnight in Central Texas escapes

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in a car pursuit across various Central Texas cities early Friday morning managed to escape from authorities after causing a power outage.

At about 1 a.m. on February 11, the Teague Police Department learned of a police pursuit approaching its city.

The incident began in Freestone County when Freestone County Deputies attempted to pull over a driver for a minor traffic violation.

Teague Police Officers attempted to use tire-deflating sticks to stop the driver, but the suspect avoided them by crossing into oncoming traffic and continued through the streets.

The suspect then crashed into power lines near 8th Avenue City Park, causing an outage in that area.

The pursuit then continued into the City of Mexia, where the subject got out of his vehicle and fled on foot.

Mexia Police officers pursued the man but were unable to capture him.

Power in the area of 8th Avenue City Park was restored by Oncor.

Teague Police said they know the identity of the suspect and will pursue criminal charges and restitution when he is taken into custody.

No one injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the gang members arrested during the sweep were members of the Long Branch, Confederate...
‘Operation Washout 2.0’ results in 250 arrests in Central Texas
File Graphic
Woman reported missing in Gatesville found dead
Hole drilled into gas tank
Central Texas man warns others after hole is drilled into vehicle’s gas tank
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
Morales was set to go on trial for her allegedly role in the 2018 shooting and machete killing...
Wanted in Texas: Woman charged in MS-13 machete killing cut off GPS ankle monitor

Latest News

FWPD Officer Ron Carey was arrested and charged with DWI.
Texas police officer arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Harrison and his daughter Corinne Jones.
Central Texas community mourning loss of history-making journalist Roscoe Harrison Jr.
Michael Boggs was arrested in Tishomingo on Monday after the Johnston County Sheriff’s office...
Man arrested in North Texas for child sex abuse
Mail-in ballot application.
Texas mail ballots rejected under stricter new voting law