Temple: Despite COVID, Baylor Scott & White hospital performed nearly 200 transplants in 2021

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Scott & White in Temple just announced they were able to successfully help 181 patients to receive a life-changing organ transplant in 2021.

This is an all-time record for the hospital in the last few years.

The hospital says this is a major accomplishment considering how difficult it has been to perform any surgeries due to patients contracting COVID over the last several months.

“These patients have their life on hold while they’re on dialysis,” said Debra Doherty, surgical director of the kidney and transplant program.

“A lot of them can’t work, they don’t feel good. We know the longer they’re on dialysis, their life may be shortened. So, it’s a life-saving procedure and to be able to provide that procedure even with everything going on in the world, it feels like we’re able to give hope.”

Moving forward, Baylor Scott & White says they hope to continue this pace of successful surgeries no matter how the pandemic continues.

Anyone who’d like to become an organ donor can find more information at the following link.

