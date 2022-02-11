Advertisement

Temple: Despite COVID, Baylor Scott & White hospital performed nearly 200 transplants in 2021

Transplant recipient at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple speaking with nurse during...
Transplant recipient at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple speaking with nurse during post-transplant clinic visit.(Courtesy of Baylor Scott & White)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Scott & White in Temple just announced they were able to successfully help 181 patients to receive a life-changing organ transplant in 2021.

This is an all-time record for the hospital in the last few years.

The hospital says this is a major accomplishment considering how difficult it has been to perform any surgeries due to patients contracting COVID over the last several months.

“These patients have their life on hold while they’re on dialysis,” said Debra Doherty, surgical director of the kidney and transplant program.

“A lot of them can’t work, they don’t feel good. We know the longer they’re on dialysis, their life may be shortened. So, it’s a life-saving procedure and to be able to provide that procedure even with everything going on in the world, it feels like we’re able to give hope.”

Moving forward, Baylor Scott & White says they hope to continue this pace of successful surgeries no matter how the pandemic continues.

Anyone who’d like to become an organ donor can find more information at the following link.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some of the gang members arrested during the sweep were members of the Long Branch, Confederate...
‘Operation Washout 2.0’ results in 250 arrests in Central Texas
Hole drilled into gas tank
Central Texas man warns others after hole is drilled into vehicle’s gas tank
Morales was set to go on trial for her allegedly role in the 2018 shooting and machete killing...
Wanted in Texas: Woman charged in MS-13 machete killing cut off GPS ankle monitor
Abel Acosta, 14, a triple-murder suspect in Texas, is considered armed and dangerous.
Armed and Dangerous: Reward increased for Texas triple murder suspect on the lam
Bradley Allen Greer Hicks, 22
Sheriff: Man pulls up to vehicle on Central Texas highway, opens fire

Latest News

The VA and other veterans organizations have proposed a 20% increase to next year’s VA fiscal...
New surge in medical costs prompting VA to ask for 20% budget boost
Report Human Trafficking
Social media users spreading misinformation about human trafficking in Central Texas, officials say
Humane Society helps repair fences for dog owners
Humane Society repairs fences so local dogs can roam free in yards
building ramps for the elderly
Volunteers in Killeen build ramps for the elderly