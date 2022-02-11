Advertisement

Texas mother, boyfriend arrested in 5-year-old girl’s death

Katrina Mendoza, Mercedez Losoya and Jose Angel Ruiz
Katrina Mendoza, Mercedez Losoya and Jose Angel Ruiz(San Antonio Police Department)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - San Antonio Police arrested Katrina Mendoza, 22, on a charge of injury to a child resulting in great bodily harm in connection to the death of the woman’s 5-year-old daughter Mercedez Losoya.

The woman’s boyfriend, Jose Angel Ruiz, already jailed for a separate incident, was also charged with injury to a child resulting in great bodily harm, a San Antonio Police spokesman said.

The girl was taken to a hospital emergency room on February 5, 2022 after she became unresponsive. Doctors and nurses observed visible injuries throughout the girl’s body. The girl later died at the hospital.

The girl’s exact of cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy by the Bexar County medical examiner.

A criminal complaint affidavit obtained by KENS-TV - the CBS affiliate in San Antonio - reportedly detail “weeks of torture and abuse.”

Members of the Losoya Family told KENS, that as long as they can remember, they always noticed injuries on Mercedes.

