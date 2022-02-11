Advertisement

Texas police officer arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

FWPD Officer Ron Carey was arrested and charged with DWI.
FWPD Officer Ron Carey was arrested and charged with DWI.(Obtained by CBS DFW (For CBS affiliates only))
By CBS DFW.com Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM– The Fort Worth Police Department said on February 11 that an employee had been arrested after a department investigation revealed he had possibly driven a police vehicle while intoxicated.

Ron Carey, a 29-year veteran officer with the department, was working in a support services capacity at the time and had no interaction with the public. Police said that when the incident allegedly occurred, Carey was not wearing the traditional police uniform.

An immediate investigation led to Carey’s arrest. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15.

The criminal case is being filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office for prosecution and an Internal Affairs investigation is ongoing.

Carey has since been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers.

