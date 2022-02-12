Advertisement

Bears beat Horns in basketball as Baylor’s domination over UT continues

Baylor takes on Texas in a top 20 matchup at the Ferrell Center in Waco
By Christopher Williams
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The tenth ranked Baylor men’s basketball team hosting No. 20 Texas in the 258th meeting between these programs Saturday morning.

The Bears have dominated the series as of late, winning 10 of the last 11 coming into the weekend.

Baylor put together a 12-0 run and a 13-0 run during the first half and took a 44-31 lead into half time.

The Bears opened up the second half with an 11-3 run and had a 21 point lead with twelve-and-a-half minutes to play.

Texas was able to pull within 11 in the games final ten minutes, but the Bears fought off the potential comeback and went on to win 80-63.

It wasn’t all good news for Baylor. Jonathon Tchamwa Tchatchoua left the game in the first half with a “serious knee injury”.

Baylor’s leading scorer LJ Cryer missed the entire game as he continues to deal with a foot injury.

Baylor has now beat Texas in men’s basketball, football, women’s basketball (twice), and Tennis in the last four months alone.

