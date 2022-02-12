Advertisement

Classroom Champions: Cameron Yoe’s Nolan Brashear

By Christopher Williams
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Cameron Yoe’s Nolan Brashear.

Nolan plays tennis and basketball for Yoe - helping the basketball team gets its first playoff win in over a decade last season as an All-District selection, and qualifying for state in tennis.

Nolan has a perfect 4.0 GPA and ranks third in his class. He plans to study business at Texas A&M next year.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Mendoza, Mercedez Losoya and Jose Angel Ruiz
Texas mother, boyfriend arrested in 5-year-old girl’s death
Lawrence Matl was arrested for allegedly losing a deadly cobra in August 2021.
North Texas man arrested for losing 6-foot cobra last year
Police sirens
Suspect in police pursuit overnight in Central Texas escapes
FWPD Officer Ron Carey was arrested and charged with DWI.
Texas police officer arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated
Camerina Trujilo Perez, 38 and Luis Montes, 35 both of Pflugerville were reported missing on...
Murder warrant issued for suspect in disappearance of Travis County woman

Latest News

Baylor takes on Texas in a top 20 matchup at the Ferrell Center in Waco
Bears beat Horns in basketball as Baylor’s domination over UT continues
Former Baylor Bear set to play in the Super Bowl with the Bengals
Former Baylor Bear set to play in the Super Bowl with the Bengals
Katie Messerall, 37, was the first Waco resident, both male or female, to cross the finish...
Greater Waco Sports Commission offering IRONMAN Scholarships