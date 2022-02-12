Classroom Champions: Cameron Yoe’s Nolan Brashear

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Cameron Yoe’s Nolan Brashear.

Nolan plays tennis and basketball for Yoe - helping the basketball team gets its first playoff win in over a decade last season as an All-District selection, and qualifying for state in tennis.

Nolan has a perfect 4.0 GPA and ranks third in his class. He plans to study business at Texas A&M next year.

