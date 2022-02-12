Cold and Gloomy Today......But Sunday is MUCH Better!

Rain chances stay capped at about 20%, so most will stay dry - slightly better chance for showers southeast, towards Bryan/College Station. You’ll notice this front, with a 20+ degree temperature drop for Saturday.

The weekend starts with a cold and windy Saturday. Winds are out of the north and could gust up to 35 mph. These strong winds combined with low humidity values will lead to elevated fire weather conditions for the region on Saturday. High temperatures only get to the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow and much of Central Texas will see a freeze on Sunday morning. Sunshine returns and temperatures quickly rebound into the mid-60s for Super Bowl Sunday, along with some warmer, strong winds out of the southwest.

Looking ahead to next week...Valentine’s Day (Monday) will be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s. Winds stay blowing with gusts from the south 30-35mph. This continues the potential for elevated fire danger through Tuesday. Our weather gets a bit more active around midweek with the potential for a couple of upper-level systems. These are expected to bring scattered rain chances to Central Texas. We keep highs in the upper 60s/low 70s until another temperature drop (into the 50s) next Friday.

