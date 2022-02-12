Advertisement

Copperas Cove Fire Department announces Line of Duty Death for long-time firefighter

McGuire passed on Thursday, February 10, 2022 in the comfort of his family and friends at AdventHospital Central Texas. McGuire passed at the age of 52 due to complications from a work‐ related illness.(Copperas Cove Fire Department)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Fire Department announced the passing  of Firefighter John  Michael  “Turtle”  McGuire.

McGuire passed on Thursday, February 10, 2022 in the comfort of his family and friends at AdventHospital Central Texas. Michael passed at the age of 52 due to complications from a work‐ related illness.

McGuire served the department for 18 years.

McGuire’s passing is considered a Line of Duty Death and he will receive a traditional firefighter’s funeral with  full honors.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 17,  from 5pm‐7pm at Viss Family Funeral Home located at 1614 South FM 116, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522. Funeral Services will be Friday, February 18, at 10am at First Baptist Church located at 300 West Avenue B, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522. Gravesite services will be immediately following funeral services at Kempner Cemetery.

