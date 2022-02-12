Copperas Cove Fire Department announces Line of Duty Death for long-time firefighter

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Fire Department announced the passing of Firefighter John Michael “Turtle” McGuire.

McGuire passed on Thursday, February 10, 2022 in the comfort of his family and friends at AdventHospital Central Texas. Michael passed at the age of 52 due to complications from a work‐ related illness.

McGuire served the department for 18 years.

McGuire’s passing is considered a Line of Duty Death and he will receive a traditional firefighter’s funeral with full honors.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 17, from 5pm‐7pm at Viss Family Funeral Home located at 1614 South FM 116, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522. Funeral Services will be Friday, February 18, at 10am at First Baptist Church located at 300 West Avenue B, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522. Gravesite services will be immediately following funeral services at Kempner Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.