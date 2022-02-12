Advertisement

Donors take ‘polar plunge’ to benefit Special Olympics Texas

Many people went through the Polar Plunge, hosted at Hawaiian Falls in Waco, to help benefit...
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Many bundled up Saturday morning after a cold front swept through Central Texas, but there were a few in Waco putting on their bathing suits.

The reason was to help raise money for Special Olympics Texas.

“This helps us be able to afford venues where we can go, equipment that they might need,” said Shauna Radke, program director for Special Olympics Texas.

Around $2,000 was raised Saturday through the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, which took place at Hawaiian Falls Waco.

The event was somewhat of a return for plungers. The event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

“We’re grateful, we’re glad,” said Radke. “Our athletes are super glad.”

Even some officers with Waco PD joined in on the fun. The department was also instrumental in putting on the event.

“When they see us doing that, they know that we’re serious in being there for them,” said Radke.

