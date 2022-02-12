Advertisement

Getting Cold Tonight, But The Warmth Returns Soon After!

Skies are clearing up and will give us a nice sunset, but after sunset we’ll have some chilly conditions. We dip to the upper 30’s after sunset, with morning lo
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Skies are clearing up and will give us a nice sunset, but after sunset we’ll have some chilly conditions. We dip to the upper 30′s after sunset, with morning lows in the mid 20′s. Sunshine dominates on Sunday, bringing highs into the mid 60′s during the afternoon. The warming trend continues as we enter the work week, with highs in the upper 60′s under sunny skies for Valentine’s Day.

We hit the low 70′s again mid-week, even though showers and storms will be moving in on Wednesday during the afternoon. A cold front moves through Wednesday night, dragging out the rain into early Thursday morning. Everything looks to dry up Thursday afternoon, but that front will end up dropping our highs back into the low to mid 50′s to end out the work week. We could even see those chilly temperatures through next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Mendoza, Mercedez Losoya and Jose Angel Ruiz
Texas mother, boyfriend arrested in 5-year-old girl’s death
Lawrence Matl was arrested for allegedly losing a deadly cobra in August 2021.
North Texas man arrested for losing 6-foot cobra last year
Police sirens
Suspect in police pursuit overnight in Central Texas escapes
File Photo
Local officials concerned after feds implement new rule for commercial driver’s license
FWPD Officer Ron Carey was arrested and charged with DWI.
Texas police officer arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

Latest News

Another Warming Trend Upon Us with Storms Mid-Week
Getting Cold Tonight But Another Warming Trend Is Coming!
FastCast
Cold and Gloomy Today......But Sunday is MUCH Better!
Not Too Fun To Start The Weekend......But The Cold Doesn't Last Long!