Getting Cold Tonight, But The Warmth Returns Soon After!

Skies are clearing up and will give us a nice sunset, but after sunset we’ll have some chilly conditions. We dip to the upper 30′s after sunset, with morning lows in the mid 20′s. Sunshine dominates on Sunday, bringing highs into the mid 60′s during the afternoon. The warming trend continues as we enter the work week, with highs in the upper 60′s under sunny skies for Valentine’s Day.

We hit the low 70′s again mid-week, even though showers and storms will be moving in on Wednesday during the afternoon. A cold front moves through Wednesday night, dragging out the rain into early Thursday morning. Everything looks to dry up Thursday afternoon, but that front will end up dropping our highs back into the low to mid 50′s to end out the work week. We could even see those chilly temperatures through next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.