Looking for that special Valentine’s Day gift in Waco? Send your significant other a baby goat!

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift your special someone has never received and won’t ever forget, how about sending a goat?

That’s exactly what’s being offered through a one-of-a-kind business in Central Texas called Goat-A-Gram.

“It’s just a unique and fun experience,” said Kristen Rowin, owner of Goat-A-Gram Waco.

Goat-A-Gram Waco gives buyers the chance to send a baby goat to someone to have for 15-minutes to an hour, depending on the package purchased. The goat can also come bearing gifts like flowers and candy.

The unusual delivery came after Rowin purchased goats on her Lorena farm to open Goat Yoga in Waco, a fitness craze which involves mixing the calmness of yoga with the joy of goats.

Rowin first got the idea while watching NBC’s hit show Shark Tank.

After opening the yoga business, Rowin said she quickly realized how much joy her goats, which she raises from birth, were bringing other people.

“The Goat-A-Gram idea came out of nowhere,” she said. “People ask me all the time where I got the idea, but it was a God thing. Just get to see how much joy it brings people, so many walks of life in so many situations.”

The Goat-A-Gram popularity immediately took off. The business stays books and has traveled everywhere from nursing homes to hospitals, schools, doctor’s offices, gyms, and homes.

“We’ve done it for children, and we’ve done it for the elderly, " Rowin said. “It just was planted in my heart, and it grew from there.”

The Goat-A-Grams start at $89 for a 15-minute visit from a baby goat. For $99 the delivery will also include a candy bouquet or flowers.

The most expensive delivery is $159 and that allows your recipient to keep the goat for an hour.

The Goat-A-Gram stays busy year-round but especially books up on special occasions, like Valentine’s Day.

“Yes. Valentine’s day is one of our busiest days and if I remember correctly, we only have on spot left but we can expand our schedule,” she said.

