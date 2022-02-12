Multiple people sent to hospital after early morning crash in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a crash involving an 18-wheeler and one vehicle on northbound I-35 by Central Ave.

Several individuals involved in the crash were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital. The seriousness of their injuries is unclear at this time.

All northbound main lanes were shut down for a time, and traffic was diverted to the service road.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

