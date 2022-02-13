Advertisement

2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection

Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry, 19, of Killeen, in connection to the murder of Ty Andrew Gentle.(Harker Heights Police)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry, 19, of Killeen, are behind bars in connection to the murder of Ty Andrew Gentle at a Central Texas intersection.

Scott Jr. was taken into custody during the early evening hours on Friday, February 11, 2022, in Wharton, Texas. He is currently in the Wharton County Jail awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.

Police took Terry into custody in the early morning hours on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in Temple. He is currently in the Bell County Jail.

Both men were arraigned on murder charges and are each being held on a $1-million bond.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. on January 17, 2022, police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of access road Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail.

Ty Andrew Gentle was shot and killed while stopped a Central Texas intersection.
Ty Andrew Gentle was shot and killed while stopped a Central Texas intersection.(KWTX)

Police said a vehicle with four men drove up behind the victim’s car and then opened fire at the victim. Witnesses saw “different types of guns used in the shooting.”

The victim, identified as the 19-year-old Gentle of Copperas Cove, died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Local officials concerned after feds implement new rule for commercial driver’s license
Car crash
Multiple people sent to hospital after early morning crash in Temple
Katrina Mendoza, Mercedez Losoya and Jose Angel Ruiz
Texas mother, boyfriend arrested in 5-year-old girl’s death
Brandon Joseph Bonds, 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child
Apprentice plumber pleads guilty to molesting Texas girl while boss surveyed room with family upstairs
(Photo by Kristen Victorin)
American Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Killeen airport

Latest News

Garden of Hope Central Texas has moved to a new, bigger location and has plans to provide a...
Central Texas foster care shelter looks to take in children long-term
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 21, has been at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon since early...
Accused Texas school shooter to remain at state hospital
Volunteers with Being His Hands & Feet Ministry help to pass out sleeping bags, food and other...
Organization helps residents by passing out sleeping bags
Organization passes out sleeping bags to homeless
Organization passes out sleeping bags to homeless