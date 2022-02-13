Advertisement

Another Warming Trend Ahead with Storms Mid-Week

We start cold in the mid 20’s this morning, but sunshine dominates to close out the weekend! This will bring highs into the mid 60’s during the afternoon. The
By Elliot Wilson
Sunshine dominates today, bringing highs into the mid 60′s during the afternoon. The warming trend continues as we enter the work week, with highs in the upper 60′s under sunny skies for Valentine’s Day.

We hit the low 70′s again mid-week, even though showers and storms will be moving in on Wednesday during the afternoon. A cold front moves through Wednesday night, dragging out the rain into early Thursday morning. Everything looks to dry up Thursday afternoon, but that front will end up dropping our highs back into the low to mid 50′s to end out the work week.

