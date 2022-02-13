Baylor beats West Virginia for fourth straight conference win

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor women took the court just hours after the men beat Texas, hoping to give Baylor fans two home wins in one day.

Baylor beat West Virginia by 30 when they met up two weeks ago, but with the way the Big 12 is this year, the Bears know there are no easy conference matchups.

After a back-and-forth first half that saw 10 lead changes, the Bears took a one-point, 29-28, lead into halftime.

The Bears were 0-5 from three point range in the first half and made just 5/14 free throws.

The Bears finally made a couple three-pointers in the third quarter, but was still just 2/13 from long range at the start of the fourth, leading 46-39 entering the final stanza.

Baylor was able to pull away in the fourth, beating West Virginia 75-57, making it four straight wins for the Baylor women!

