Central Texas foster care shelter looks to take in children long-term

Garden of Hope Central Texas has moved to a new, bigger location and has plans to provide a wider variety of care for children in the foster care system.(Michael Cantu, KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas foster care facility has noticed a rising need to provide more stable care to area children.

That means providing long-term care for kids, not just for a few months, which was it has only been able to do up to this point.

Having just passed its three-year mark since it opened, Garden of Hope Central Texas is looking to make a pretty big shift.

“I think we’ve realized in the last couple of years, we didn’t want to see kids leave after 90 days,” said Tina Capito, the organization’s chief operating officer.

The organization just recently moved from two smaller facilities in Salado and Killeen, to a 4,000 acres plot of land left specifically for orphans of Texas.

The move will aid in providing more long-term care, because there is more space and facilities.

On top of that, it also affords the opportunity to help older children in its system get to college or find a job once they are 18. The space will also allow the organization to recruit and teach those who want to be foster parents.

“(We want to make sure) that we’re not always just meeting them in emergency care, but we’re also finding foster families,” said Capito.

With that could come more stability, Capito said.

Research shows, the more a foster child moves, the more likely they are to end up in the juvenile justice system. And a study by Foster Care Alumni shows by their mid-20s, nearly half of foster children are homeless at one point in their life.

“Yes, they’re somewhere safe. But they’re also still going through a lot,” said Capito.

To help with its new space and initiatives, Garden of Hope has launched a fundraising campaign. The goal is to raise $150,000.

“We need more staff, we need more social workers on staff and we need programs built to create the stability for the children that comes through Garden of Hope’s doors,” Capito said.

So they are asking other to give, so they can keep giving.

“It gives us the ability to adapt with the needs of the state, versus only having one service to serve those children,” Capito said.

