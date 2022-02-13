Fire destroys vacant mobile home in rural Bell County
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A fire on Sunday destroyed a vacant mobile home in the 100 block of Valley View Court.
Firefighters responded to the call shortly before 3 p.m. and contained the blaze before it could spread to nearby structures.
The roof collapsed and the mobile home is considered a complete loss, according to a fire official at the scene.
No further information is available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
