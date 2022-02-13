Advertisement

Fire destroys vacant mobile home in rural Bell County

Mobile home fire in Troy, Texas.
Mobile home fire in Troy, Texas.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A fire on Sunday destroyed a vacant mobile home in the 100 block of Valley View Court.

Firefighters responded to the call shortly before 3 p.m. and contained the blaze before it could spread to nearby structures.

The roof collapsed and the mobile home is considered a complete loss, according to a fire official at the scene.

No further information is available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo
Local officials concerned after feds implement new rule for commercial driver’s license
Car crash
Multiple people sent to hospital after early morning crash in Temple
Katrina Mendoza, Mercedez Losoya and Jose Angel Ruiz
Texas mother, boyfriend arrested in 5-year-old girl’s death
Brandon Joseph Bonds, 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child
Apprentice plumber pleads guilty to molesting Texas girl while boss surveyed room with family upstairs
(Photo by Kristen Victorin)
American Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Killeen airport

Latest News

Garden of Hope Central Texas has moved to a new, bigger location and has plans to provide a...
Central Texas foster care shelter looks to take in children long-term
Police on Sunday announced John Ricardo Scott Jr., 20, of Killeen; and Jamon Alexander Terry,...
2 charged in connection to deadly ambush at Central Texas intersection
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 21, has been at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon since early...
Accused Texas school shooter to remain at state hospital
Volunteers with Being His Hands & Feet Ministry help to pass out sleeping bags, food and other...
Organization helps residents by passing out sleeping bags