Fire destroys vacant mobile home in rural Bell County

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A fire on Sunday destroyed a vacant mobile home in the 100 block of Valley View Court.

Firefighters responded to the call shortly before 3 p.m. and contained the blaze before it could spread to nearby structures.

The roof collapsed and the mobile home is considered a complete loss, according to a fire official at the scene.

No further information is available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

